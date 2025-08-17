Eventually, it's the consumers — all of us who want to eat — who pay more for our food every day.

Food prices are going up around the world, but maybe especially in Serbia, according to Vreme. In a single year, the price of fruit has jumped over 30%.

What's happening?

Serbia's Republic Institute of Statistics has released statistics showing that food prices in the country have jumped dramatically in the last year. While fruit may be a standout based on how much its price has jumped, food overall in the country is more expensive.

According to CNN, Serbia isn't alone. Food prices are, generally, going up around the world. Although there might be individual locations where food gets cheaper or types of food that occasionally go down in cost, the price of eating every day is going up overall.

Why is the price of food important?

Food prices aren't just going up because people are greedy. According to CarbonBrief, they are going up because Earth's changing climate is making it harder and harder to grow enough food for a planet full of people. As the earth gets warmer, crops don't grow as well, or they require more water and fertilizer to get the same crops farmers used to get without spending so much time and money.

All of this makes food more scarce, which means it's more expensive. As the supply goes down and the demand goes up or stays the same, prices rise. Eventually, it's the consumers — all of us who want to eat — who pay more for our food every day. While it's easy to get frustrated when prices go up, retailers have to stay afloat, too.

What's being done about the price of food?

Changing our habits around energy usage and toxic chemicals is the long-term solution. In the short term, planning carefully before you go to the grocery store can help you save money. If you're up for a surprise, bags of food with unknown items are another way to get food for less. This may not be enough to help with price increases like the ones Serbia has seen, but these ideas will help you minimize your costs.

