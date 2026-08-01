Recalled eggs tied to 98 salmonella cases across several states, including 73 in Texas

While no deaths have been reported, the outbreak has still led to 26 hospitalizations.

Texas is at the center of a salmonella outbreak tied to recalled eggs that has infected nearly 100 people across multiple states. The recall involves more than 1 million dozen eggs that were produced at and distributed from Texas farms, the El Paso Times reported.

What happened?

According to the FDA, 98 illnesses were identified between Nov. 21, 2025, and June 30, 2026. 73 of those cases were in Texas, and 26 people were hospitalized, though officials have not reported any deaths, per the El Paso Times.

The FDA linked the illnesses to places sick people said they bought or ate eggs during the period under review.

The investigation pointed to Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. as one shared source, though the FDA said that the company does not explain all outbreak-related illnesses.

On July 22, Midwest Poultry Services announced a voluntary recall of 1,589,577 dozen white shell and brown cage-free eggs over salmonella concerns.

The eggs were sold through Kroger locations in Texas and Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery stores across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi, as well as smaller retailers.

The recalled eggs came from Texas farms and were produced and shipped between June 6, 2026, and July 3, 2026, as reported by the El Paso Times. Their sell-by or best-by dates range from July 20, 2026, to Aug. 17, 2026.

Why does it matter?

While no deaths have been reported, the outbreak has still led to 26 hospitalizations. Salmonella can cause serious illness, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The news comes as a high-profile Cyclospora outbreak is dominating headlines and shifting consumer behavior. While individual food recalls can appear isolated, when they stack up, it starts to point to greater issues within industrial food production.

As these recalls add up, it degrades confidence at the grocery store for consumers nationwide.

What can I do?

Consumers should check whether any eggs in their refrigerators are included in the recall and, if they are, throw them away or return them to the retailer for a refund, the FDA said.

Officials also say eggs removed from their original packaging should be discarded if you cannot confirm whether they were part of the recall, per the El Paso Times.

Wash and sanitize any surfaces, containers, or refrigerator shelves that may have come into contact with the recalled eggs. That includes counters, reusable grocery bags, and any bowls used to store loose eggs.

If you have recently eaten recalled eggs and develop symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, or stomach cramps, contact a health care provider, especially if symptoms are severe or involve a child, an older adult, or someone with a compromised immune system.

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