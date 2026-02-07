Shoppers scramble as unexpected crisis causes grocery items to soar in price — here's what's happening

Rising grocery prices can be an indicator of a country's overall economy.

The region known as India's Silicon Valley is seeing a sharp increase in vegetable prices after suffering the impacts of extreme weather.

What's happening?

News 18 reported on rising vegetable prices on January 1, assigning blame to recent cold snaps and to previous heat waves in Bengaluru.

The region has experienced plummeting temperatures this winter with little rainfall. It comes about a year after the area saw record-breaking heat.

Along with annual flooding, this extreme weather pattern has led to low food supplies and higher prices.

Why are rising vegetable prices concerning?

Rising grocery prices can be an indicator of a country's overall economy. In January, India's inflation rate rose to 1.33%, up from 0.71% in November, per Business Standard. Grocery price spikes also reflect broader problems in the supply chain.

Extreme weather plays an important role. While India's rainy season has always produced floods, widespread devastation is a more recent trend. As extreme weather events worsen due to rising temperatures caused by human-caused pollution, consumers worldwide are likely to see higher vegetable prices.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

India is a major produce exporter and is the world's top producer of fruit. Primary vegetable exports include onions and tomatoes, common grocery items that have recently risen in price in the country. Among India's top trade partners are the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

What's being done about rising vegetable prices due to extreme weather?

Farmers can use certain techniques to protect their fields and crops from extreme weather, such as flooding. Planting in raised beds and using drainage ditches can help avoid waterlogging. But wider action needs to be taken to ensure food supplies are protected.

India saw nearly 3,000 deaths due to extreme weather in 2024, according to a Centre for Science and Environment report shared by PreventionWeb, and 80,000 homes were destroyed.

The country has also seen an 85% increase in rainfall since 2012, per the World Bank Group. The nation is responding with a plethora of policies to build climate resiliency, including the use of new technology, from flood forecasting models to early warning systems.

While more must be done to mitigate the impacts of the shifting climate, India is well-positioned to lead the charge. After years of extreme weather, ranging from floods to heat waves, the country is working to build a better future for all.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.