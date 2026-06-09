Food tech company bets on a 7-ingredient chicken alternative after its vegan octopus sold out

Revo Foods is making a bigger play for the dinner plate. Known recently for seafood-inspired vegan releases, including an octopus alternative that sold out on pre-order, the Austrian food-tech company is now moving into chicken with a substitute made from only seven ingredients.

What happened?

This month, Revo Foods plans to start selling EL POLLO in stores across Austria, Germany, and Italy. According to Vegconomist, Revo said the product is made with fermented mycoprotein, fava bean protein, canola oil, and bamboo fiber, and will be sold in three varieties: Original, Asian Fusion, and BBQ Style. The company says each 150-gram pack contains protein and fiber, is gluten-free and cholesterol-free, and carries a Nutri-Score A.

EL POLLO arrives after a run of seafood-style launches from Revo, including EL BLANCO, which it described as a black cod-style fillet, and THE KRAKEN, its mycoprotein octopus alternative that the company said sold out on pre-order.

Revo's product push has also continued since the 2024 opening of its Taste Factory in Vienna, which the company describes as the first industrial-scale site for 3D food production based on mycoprotein.

Why does it matter?

Chicken is already a staple in many households. A product that fits into familiar meals — from salads and wraps to bowls and stir-fries — can lower the barrier for shoppers curious about trying something new.

EL POLLO appears designed to compete on texture and convenience, not just novelty. A shorter ingredient list, multiple flavor options, and easy supermarket access could make mealtime choices simpler. A high-protein, high-fiber, cholesterol-free option also adds to the range of products available on store shelves.

It is arriving through established retailers as well as Revo's webshop.

What's being done?

Revo Foods appears to be building on a strategy of offering shoppers familiar foods in new formats. The company is using mycoprotein to recreate foods people already know — first seafood, and now chicken.

Revo said in its launch announcement: "Chicken is the most-eaten meat in the world, and the plant-based versions can be a bit bland."

Revo's latest launch points to continued efforts to improve taste, texture, and accessibility at the same time. "We experimented a lot with our texturizing process, and believe we found a new way to make the product more juicy and fibrous than ever before," Revo wrote in its launch announcement.

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