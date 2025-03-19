Home cook shares foolproof way to revive wilted vegetables: '[It] isn't trash'

Chef and TV personality Monti Carlo (@themonticarlo) offered up a great tip for keeping asparagus fresh.

The scoop

"Wilted asparagus isn't trash! Here's an easy trick to revive it," Monti wrote in the video caption.

She started with a handful of asparagus that was getting saggy. Monti cut the stem ends at an angle. She then filled a container with water and mixed in some sugar. After that, she put the asparagus in and covered the top with a bag. Overnight, the asparagus became crisp again.

How it's helping

This technique simply helps get water into the asparagus to keep it fresh. Glucose is an important food for plants, and the diagonal cut maximizes the surface area from which it can slurp it up. As an alternative, you could put extra asparagus ends to good use as a dip.

With grocery prices increasing, it's more important than ever to get the most out of what you buy. Simple hacks such as this one ensure that nothing goes to waste and you get the most bang for your buck.

Besides saving money on grocery bills, these measures can prevent unnecessary landfill waste. Food emits methane as it decomposes, which contributes to shifting climate patterns. There are upstream benefits to minimizing food waste too. The agriculture industry uses lots of land, water, and energy. Tossing out usable produce is a waste of those precious resources.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited to try Monti's asparagus-saving technique.

"The veggies got a sugar rush," one commenter joked.

"Yes...yeeess...revive their bodies before consuming them!!" another said.

