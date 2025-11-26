Gardener shares easy method to grow seemingly endless supply of popular produce item at home: 'Gift that keeps on giving'

Imagine never having to toss a half-used bunch of green onions again or make a last-minute trip to the grocery store when you need just one more garnish. Thanks to one clever gardener on Reddit, that dream is now a reality. Their surprisingly easy home-growing tip lets you enjoy a self-replenishing supply of green onions right from your kitchen counter.

The gardener shared their technique with fellow plant lovers in the r/Gardening subreddit, calling it "nature's free refill." And that's exactly what it is.

The scoop

Instead of throwing your green onion scraps in the trash, all you need to do is save the roots. Slice them off, set them in sunlight for about a week, and then plant them in a small container of soil. Place the container on a sunny windowsill, water lightly, and let nature take it from there.

Just like that, the roots start working their magic. Within days, fresh green shoots begin to emerge, and before you know it, you've got a new batch of crisp green onions ready to snip for soups, omelets, stir-fries, or whatever you're cooking up.

How it's helping

The hack goes beyond just culinary convenience.

Growing your own food, even in tiny ways, can chip away at household costs. Green onions are inexpensive on their own, but those small purchases add up over months. With a reusable supply growing literally from leftovers, you can stretch every grocery dollar further, especially helpful as food prices remain unpredictable.

The hack also benefits the environment. Every homegrown herb or veggie means fewer plastic produce bags, less transportation pollution from store-bought goods, and fewer food scraps ending up in landfills. Indeed, growing your own food can yield up to $600 worth of produce per year, all the while shrinking your pollution footprint and waste.

Ultimately, smart, climate-friendly choices like this don't require major lifestyle changes.

What everyone's saying



The hack drew attention from many in the gardening subreddit.

"I do this all the time," wrote one commenter. "It's like the gift that keeps on giving, endless green onions with zero effort."

Another was pleased with how quickly the hack works.

"I recently learned about this and was shocked by how quickly they grew new onions!" they exclaimed.

