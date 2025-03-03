  • Food Food

Concerned parent questions safety of popular candy — and sparks deeper discussion on food risks

by Kritiksha Sharma
A recent Reddit thread has sparked an engaging conversation.

A recent Reddit thread has sparked an engaging conversation about Red 40, a popular synthetic food dye found in everything from candies to sodas. 

One Reddit user questioned whether removing the red candies from a bag of Skittles would make any difference, expressing concern over potential health risks from the dye. This led to a deeper discussion on whether other food dyes, like Yellow 5 or Blue 1, might pose similar risks.

While Red 40 is known for adding vibrancy to foods, it's also become controversial because of potential side effects. Some studies suggest that synthetic dyes, including Red 40, may contribute to hyperactivity in children and allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. However, regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration have deemed Red 40 safe for general use as long as it's consumed within set limits.

That said, it's worth noting that the FDA does require labels to list artificial dyes, so consumers can make informed choices. Still, health experts recommend limiting artificial dyes in your diet if you're concerned about potential health impacts. Opting for foods with natural colorants, like beets or turmeric, could be a safer alternative.

Redditors were quick to jump in with varying opinions and best practices of their own. One user commented, "It most certainly will not kill you more than any other minor carcinogens," echoing the general sentiment of the Reddit thread. Another agreed and said: "It won't make a difference." 

Paraphrasing from the general online discourse on the matter, another Redditor mentioned: "Although a few people are allergic to artificial food dyes, the evidence that they are toxic in the sense of killing you quickly is scant."

So, while no food dye should be seen as an immediate threat, it's a good reminder to check labels, choose natural alternatives when possible, and embrace a colorful diet that comes from nature — think fruits and veggies over processed snacks.

