Shopper sparks outrage with photo of baffling discovery in grocery store produce aisle: 'What is going on here?'

A shopper at a Texas-based supermarket chain wondered "What is going on here?" after coming across a display of organic produce with unwelcome additions.

What's happening?

"So. Much. Plastic," the shopper wrote in Reddit's r/HEB, posting a picture of zucchini, squash, cucumbers, and more wrapped in plastic. Frustratingly, only the organic produce came in plastic. Nonorganic items were displayed without it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Sweet potatoes do not need to be encased in plastic!! Zucchini do not need to be encased in plastic!! Onions do not need to be encased in plastic!! Cucumbers do not need to be encased in plastic!!" the OP vented. "What is this about?"

"It's done this way so customers don't ring it up as conventional either by accident or on purpose. Organic costs more," one commenter speculated.

"Wow. This completely defeats the purpose of trying to be a green shopper," another said.

Why is this important?

Organic farming has myriad benefits. As the University of Colorado Boulder explains, it conserves water, supports soil quality, and lessens pollution — in no small part because it relies on natural cultivation processes rather than chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Eating organic could mean you take in 700 fewer chemicals.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

However, wrapping food in plastic offsets some of this progress. Toxic-Free Future found that many major retailers use plastics packed with harmful chemicals, including "forever chemicals," which build up in the body and take hundreds or thousands of years to break down. These forever chemicals, or PFAS, are linked to cancer, fertility issues, and other health problems.

Is HEB doing anything about this?

HEB established the Our Texas, Our Future initiative to preserve the Lone Star State's natural resources and ensure future generations have access to clean air, water, and land.

The company says it diverted more than 527 million pounds of plastic, office paper, food waste, and truck tires, among other things, from landfills in 2020 alone, including around 3 million pounds of plastic bags and film for recycling. However, plastic is trickier to recycle than some realize, and it is overwhelmingly derived from polluting fuels such as crude oil.

What is being done about plastic waste more broadly?

Organic veggies may be more susceptible to rot because they aren't treated with preservatives or wax, as one commenter pointed out, and sellers often use plastic to preserve freshness.

Fortunately, plastic-free, edible fruit and vegetable coatings are emerging to protect produce without a side of toxic chemicals.

You can do your part by buying and supporting plastic-free products.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.