Shopper stunned after making massive discovery in grocery store dumpster: 'It just fills me with rage'

"Think of all the effort, energy, resources that went into producing all of it."

Sometimes, the perfect snack time goods can appear where you least expect it, including in the dumpster.

In a Reddit post shared in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, piles of packaged snacks, pantry items, and household goods were found tossed away while still perfectly usable.

Many commenters weren't just impressed by the quantity of items saved, but they were also frustrated by what the image represents: how much usable food and products are discarded every day.

The original poster simply titled the thread "Score!" It seems the items were found discarded behind a grocery store, still sealed and well within usable condition.

Photo Credit: Reddit



In the photo, boxes of snacks, packaged foods, and other grocery items are spread out on the ground, prompting commenters to vent about waste.

"It just fills me with rage that perfect food like this is just tossed in the garbage. Think of all the effort, energy, resources that went into producing all of it," said one commenter.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Beyond the shock factor, posts like this highlight why dumpster diving has quietly grown in popularity.

For consumers, it can mean saving serious money on groceries and essentials at a time when food prices remain stubbornly high. For the planet, every item pulled from a dumpster is one less thing heading to a landfill, where food waste produces methane, an extremely harmful planet-warming gas.

The U.S. wastes an estimated 30-40% of its food supply each year, even as millions struggle with food insecurity. People are helping by rescuing perfectly good food from grocery stores, bakeries, and big-box retailers, showing how individual actions can expose much larger systemic problems around overproduction and disposal.

Commenters also used the thread to share realistic advice for anyone curious about trying dumpster diving themselves.

Several stressed starting small and staying safe: wear gloves, avoid climbing into compactors, skip anything that looks spoiled or unsafe, and know local laws and store policies. Others noted that even checking dumpsters occasionally, rather than making it a lifestyle, can still make a meaningful dent in household spending and waste.

One commenter said, "Just went to the store for strawberries and there were none. Now I know why! Great score, fruits looks so fresh!"

Another added, "Strawberries and raspberries - so many better ways to 'dispose' of them - jelly, jam, frozen for smoothies is way better than ice! Argg!!! Insanity too... Nice score!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.