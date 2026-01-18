Dumpster diver shares photo of stunning discovery inside grocery store trash: 'Lo and behold'

A Redditor shared their latest food haul from a dumpster diving adventure.

In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, they shared a photo of a truly impressive haul of food titled, "I love when the cold case gets dumped out."

"Last week, the regular cold case restock didn't happen," they said in the caption, "That always makes me sad. But lo and behold there it was today."

They added that they were going to give some items to neighbors, while the rest would help to make their food stamps stretch a little further.

Food waste is a major global problem. In the U.S. alone, 30% to 40% of the food produced is eventually thrown out without being eaten, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Some of this is because it has spoiled, but much of it is thrown out by stores without being sold, either because it is too close to a sell-by date, has some sort of imperfection or blemish, or even because of packaging changes in the brand.

Dumpster diving can be a great way to help combat that, and you can find good food for free if you know what you're doing and are smart and careful.

Meanwhile, making your food go further makes a real difference. Doing more with your leftovers, batch cooking, and freezing meals and sauces can help save money and reduce what's sent to the landfill.

Landfill sites are growing out of control thanks to overconsumption, and food waste is a major contributor. However, food can degrade naturally, so it makes more sense to compost organic matter than throwing it into a non-degradable plastic bag and dropping it in a dump. You'll also create a free fertilizer to use in your garden.

Landfills are also a significant source of the planet-warming gas methane, so keeping as many things out of these sites as possible can help slow the rate of rising global temperatures.

Commenters celebrated the find.

"Nice haul!" one said.

"Yayyyy!" added another.

