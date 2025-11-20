Student shares photo of surprising practice in school kitchen: 'That is really awesome actually'

Most of us know that getting organized around the ways we recycle and reuse can help us save money and do good things for the planet.

One culinary school has taken this to the next step. A student was pleasantly shocked to find that the school saves used eggshells in a bucket to be given to local gardeners. They posted a photo of a bucket full of eggshells that students had saved while working on a project.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to Feeding America, about 119 billion pounds of food are thrown away in the United States every year. While this school is only eliminating a small part of that waste, every little bit matters.

The University of Illinois notes that eggshells need to be ground up before you can use them — a coffee grinder is said to work perfectly for this kind of thing. Then, you can use the shells in your worm bin, add them to compost, or sprinkle them on soil that needs more calcium.

This helps you save money and get even more out of your garden. After all, these shells can enrich the soil and help it have the best nutrient balance for growing a maximum amount of food. Reusing eggshells also keeps them out of the trash heap, which helps reduce overall waste.

With so many schools and even commercial kitchens wasting food, steps like this can make a big difference. If we all tried to reuse food waste and took care with how much food we threw away, life on our planet would be very different.

Other Redditors liked the idea of recycling eggshells, too.

One shared, "That is really awesome actually, and I bet the plant owners absolutely love it."

Another exclaimed, "Oh a thousand blessings on your school!!!!"

Someone else noted another way to get eggshells, saying, "I got my friend at Waffle House to give me their egg shells once."

