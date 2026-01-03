FDA slams Target, Walmart over alleged dangerous product on store shelves: 'Well after the recall was initiated'

Episodes like this often reveal cracks in the recall process itself.

Major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Albertsons, are under fire after the Food and Drug Administration warned that stores continued selling recalled baby formula linked to a deadly botulism outbreak — even weeks after the recall began.

What's happening?

In August, the FDA recalled ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula after linking it to a multistate botulism outbreak.

According to NBC Chicago, at least 51 infants across 19 states became ill after consuming the formula.

Botulism is a rare but extremely serious illness that attacks the nervous system and can be fatal if not treated quickly. Infants are especially vulnerable, making speed and accuracy during recalls critical.

Despite the recall, FDA investigators later found the formulas still available for purchase "well after the recall was initiated."

The agency reported that recalled products remained on shelves at Albertsons stores in 11 states, Walmart locations in 21 states, Kroger-owned stores in 10 states, and in Target stores across at least 20 states.

FDA inspectors also found recalled formula displayed at Target stores with promotional "Sale!" signage, signaling discounts on a product that should never have been available for purchase in the first place.

Why is this important?

For parents and caregivers, recalls only work if they're fast, visible, and taken seriously. When a recalled product stays on the shelf, it's easy for families to assume it's still safe — especially when a major retailer sells it.

Episodes like this often reveal cracks in the recall process itself. Safety notices can stall between manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, leaving dangerous products in circulation longer than they should.

When that happens, trust takes a hit, and shoppers are left wondering whether recalls actually mean what they're supposed to mean.

Consumers rely on retailers not just to sell products, but to step in quickly when something goes wrong.

What's being done about it?

Albertsons said it has removed the recalled formula and pointed to its commitment to customer safety. Walmart, Target, and Kroger did not respond to NBC Chicago's requests for comment.

For shoppers, recall alerts are easier to track when products are registered and receipts are saved, especially for essentials like infant formula. If a recalled item still shows up on store shelves, reporting it to the FDA can help expedite enforcement.

Recalls aren't just paperwork; they're a safety net. And when that net fails, pressure from informed consumers often makes the difference between quiet fixes and real accountability.

