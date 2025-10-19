Officials issue recall for 500,000 Amazon items with serious safety risks: 'Can cause death or serious injuries'

This is not the first time that Amazon has had this issue.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled over 500,000 items sold on Amazon.

As Alabama Media Group reported, many of these items are baby products sold by third-party retailers, underscoring the ease with which noncompliant consumer products can be distributed on the online marketplace.

What's happening?

The CPSC recently recalled five different products, affecting over 500,000 units sold on Amazon.

The list of recalled products included: LXDHSTRA-branded baby loungers and crib bumpers, certain models of Anker power banks, Youbeien-branded crib mobiles, and IcyBreeze Cooling Buddy Portable Misting Fans.

These products — mostly baby or child products — were recalled due to risks of infant suffocation, fall hazards, entanglement risks, inadequate safety features, and battery issues resulting in fire or explosions.

"These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and can cause death or serious injuries to infants," the CPSC recall report read.

Why are these product recalls concerning?

The over 500,000 recently recalled units pose a significant public health risk, as consumers can unwittingly purchase and use noncompliant products on Amazon.

According to AMZScout, Amazon sellers can sidestep approval barriers by launching a private label, selling unregistered brands or generic products, or selling "ungated" products without strict regulations, like books or home decor.

While baby products are in a "gated" niche, the recall of so many baby products listed on Amazon suggests that the approval process isn't as foolproof as it should be.

In fact, this isn't the first time that Amazon has gotten in trouble with CPSC. Last year, the CPSC found Amazon responsible for distributing defective or noncompliant products, affecting another 400,000 items.

This pattern suggests that the retailer consistently prioritizes business profits over consumer well-being, thereby increasing the environmental consequences associated with product destruction and new product manufacturing.

These product recalls generate a substantial amount of waste that ends up in landfills, while creating demand for more energy and natural resources to produce new products.

While Amazon has taken strides to reduce its environmental impact, such as rolling out electric delivery vehicles, recurring product recalls are wasteful and can be prevented with more stringent reviews.

What can consumers do to stay safe?

Consumers who have purchased these products from Amazon are encouraged to destroy and dispose of the products and to send the brands proof of destruction to obtain refunds.

If you are worried that products you purchased are affected, search the CSPC's database of recalled products.

The database displays pictures of each recalled product, accompanied by descriptions of the hazards they pose, helping consumers and parents stay safe and keep their children out of harm's way.

The Food and Drug Administration also has a database containing a list of recalled food products.

