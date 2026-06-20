Gardener steams a 3-pound purple cauliflower whole, and its color barely budges

"Sown mid-September and it grew from October to April under a mesh cover."

A gardener got a lovely surprise when his vibrant purple cauliflower head kept its vivid color, even after 12 minutes in the steamer, delighting home growers and food lovers alike.

What happened?

On Instagram, Charles Dowding (@charles_dowding) posted a video of a whole Purple Graffiti cauliflower that stayed bright, glossy, and intensely purple after steaming instead of turning dull or faded.

"Purple Graffiti kept this amazing colour after I steamed it whole for 12 minutes, it weighed 1.4kg, 3lb," Dowding wrote in the video's caption.

"Sown mid-September and it grew from October to April under a mesh cover."

He further detailed how the plant had been hidden among the others and forgotten, saying that three weeks before harvest, "it was flat on the ground from being drought hit and dry." As he harvested, he pointed out some damage from caterpillars, but said, "That's okay, it's organic and beautiful."

Why does it matter?

Growing your own food can help cut grocery bills, especially when it comes to pricier organic or specialty produce such as colorful cauliflower. It can also mean fresher, tastier meals, since vegetables can go from garden to kitchen in minutes rather than traveling long distances to a store.

There are health perks, too. Gardening gets people moving, spending time outdoors, and building a routine that supports both physical and mental well-being.

Dowding's "#nodig quality" note in the caption also points to lower-maintenance approaches that can be easier on the soil, while his use of a mesh cover shows how growers can control pests without chemicals.

What are people saying?

Commenters were impressed by the cauliflower and also asked Dowding for further planting advice.

"This makes me excited," one said. " I planted this baby one about 6 weeks ago now and it's doing so well with all this rain."

"Please can you keep us up to date with what we can sow over the next few months for winter vegs," another requested.

"I'm growing the purple cauliflower this year," shared one more. "Amazing to see how you grow yours, so inspired."

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