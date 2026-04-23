The 1 type of food that increases women's chances for breast cancer by 40%

Dietitians often categorize these foods as containing ingredients that would rarely end up in a home kitchen.

One type of ultra-processed food stands alone as the worst dietary choice for women dealing with breast cancer.

As part of a larger study of Black breast cancer survivors in New Jersey, researchers found that processed meats come with particularly alarming health consequences, BreastCancer.org reported.

"We found that processed meats were the top-worst foods among all ultra-processed food subgroups," the study's lead author, Tengteng Wang of Rutgers University, said. "So maybe the takeaway is to avoid this one thing: Limit how much processed meat you eat."

The picture wasn't great for processed foods of all types when researchers observed the diets of 1,730 black women between 2005 and 2019 who survived breast cancer.

The study followed up with women who survived for approximately nine years after their initial responses, seeking information on their pre-diagnosis diets.

The analysis revealed that women who consumed the highest amounts of ultraprocessed foods had a 40% increased likelihood of succumbing to breast cancer compared to those with the lowest intake. Additionally, they faced a 36% higher risk of dying from any cause.

While ultra-processed sounds like a specific label, it really isn't. Around three-quarters of the food supply in the United States consists of these foods, per a 2023 study.

Dietitians often categorize ultra-processed foods as those containing ingredients that would rarely end up in a home kitchen. Foods with high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and colors, and chemical preservatives top the list.

This might include some of your favorite snacks, desserts, and quick meal options like deli meats, flavored potato chips, candy, sodas, and white bread.

A 2023 study from the United Kingdom similarly noted an elevated risk of cancer-related death among those with high ultra-processed food intake.

Wang acknowledged that urging people to alter their eating habits during breast cancer treatment can be a challenging prospect, especially under time constraints.

Still, subbing in pre-cut vegetables and fruits, ground meat without additives, or smaller cuts of chicken and fish are important time- and life-saving steps.

"You just want to avoid bacon and hot dogs and highly processed meats, things with nitrates and preservatives," Wang concluded.

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