Gardener shares 'no-fuss' method to preserve summer herbs for winter cooking: 'I need to do this'

As the first frost looms in the Northern Hemisphere, those residents may be looking for ways to preserve their harvest. To use your herbs all winter long, check out this low-effort way to dry them.

Gardening, cooking, and home goods are all passions of creator Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide). The TikToker shares tips, tricks, and inspiration for everything from reusing parchment paper to protecting spring seedlings. In one clip, Wyse showed viewers how to preserve herbs like basil for use all winter long.

@wyseguide I usually have way too much of any given herb when it comes to the end of the season. But there's no reason to rip it out and throw it away. You can let it dry and crumble it for fresh-tasting herbs all through the winter! ♬ original sound - Kaleb Wyse

Wyse calls this method "no-fuss" preservation, and the process is incredibly simple. To start, you will need at least one large baking sheet and some cheesecloth — this will be your drying surface. Next, you will need to remove all of the leaves from the stem. "Yes, you have to take all the leaves off. … You can watch TV and pick the leaves off," adds Wyse.

Once all of the leaves are laid out, spread them evenly on your baking sheet. If you have a lot of basil, you may opt for multiple sheets to speed up drying time. Now just wait six to eight days for your herbs to fully dry.

Finally, take your dried herbs and transfer them to a jar or other container. You can leave them whole or crush them up, depending on your preference.

Tips like this keep your food from spoiling, keep money in your wallet, and keep waste out of landfills. There are lots of more labor-intensive ways to preserve food, such as freeze-drying, but keeping it simple is the best way to try something new.

In the U.S., around 40% of our food goes to waste, meaning you could be throwing away more than $1,000 a year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Unfortunately, all of that food waste creates a new problem when it reaches a landfill. As organic matter breaks down, it releases methane gas, which has about 80 times the warming potential as carbon.

Keeping your food from the trash can help curb this pollution. If you want to take an extra step to help with food waste, check out Too Good To Go. This company is helping restaurants sell their leftovers for big discounts.

Gardeners in the comments were excited to give this hack a try.

"I NEED to do this with the huge parsley bush I have," wrote one excited commenter.

Another person added: "I do this with fresh mint and it's awesome!!"

Someone else said: "I like this idea and I will have to try it. You always have amazing ideas. Thanks so much for sharing."

