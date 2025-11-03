Gardener shares clever hack to extend shelf life of popular herb: 'Love this idea'

One gardener shared a tip for preserving fresh basil, and people are loving the hack.

The scoop

TikTok user Sustainably Amber (@sustainablyamber) posted a video demonstrating how she airdries her freshly grown basil in bulk. After having an abundant harvest, Amber needed a way to extend the shelf life of her herbs.

Amber hung bunches of basil from a tension rod and placed them in the doorway leading to her kitchen. Hanging the plants this way makes it simple to dry a lot of herbs at once. As a bonus, the leaves made her kitchen smell delicious.

@sustainablyamber I guess you could say the basil did well this year and this won't all fit in my little embroidery hoop drying rack 😅 Even after making 13 jars of pesto, I needed an easy way to dry this massive amount. (I even had a second round to dry, did you see at the end of the video!? 😜) I remember seeing this awesome idea back in the holidays where you hang a garland in between the walls with a shower curtain rod. I'm not sure the original poster of this idea was, I remember seeing @thekwendyhome ♬ Do You Love Me - Mono Single - The Contours

"Even after making 13 jars of pesto, I needed an easy way to dry this massive amount," Amber wrote in her caption, adding that she had to dry two big batches of basil.

How it's helping

Drying basil helps you avoid wasting any perfectly good herbs and creates a stockpile for the winter months. This method lets you have access to the delicious herb year-round. Plus, you don't have to waste any energy by dehydrating the plant in the oven. Instead, you just need a tension rod and some patience.

Growing your own food is one of the best parts of gardening. Not only do you have the satisfaction of cultivating your own produce, but you can also save money on groceries. Gardening can yield up to $600 in fruits and veggies per year. With hacks like this, you can take your harvest further by preserving it for longer use. Say goodbye to slimy herbs from the store.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

With basil in particular, there are many tips for growing an endless supply of it. One trick is to split your store-bought basil plants into individual pots. This helps them thrive instead of wilting quickly.

In addition to the delicious food it yields, gardening also has a number of mental health benefits. One study found that community gardening can improve well-being. Plus, gardening with native plants and crops can attract critical pollinators that help your yard thrive.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved Amber's hack and shared the recipes they like to make using their homegrown basil. Some even thanked Amber for revealing how easy it is to dry herbs.

"Love this idea, thanks for sharing," one viewer said.

"Also make pesto and freeze it," another person wrote. "Or oil and basil freeze to preserve some. Make some basil salt too. Just a few other ways to make your summer harvest last a little longer."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.