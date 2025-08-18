Gardener shares easy method to grow seemingly infinite supply of popular produce: 'Doing this so I won't have to buy'

Got a bag of sprouting, rotting potatoes? Before you toss them in the compost or the trash, one TikToker has a clever hack that turns food waste into a fresh harvest, literally giving old potatoes a second life.

The scoop

The trick is all in the "eyes," those little sprouts popping out of your old potatoes.

@pookstielle You can get creative with how you grow potatoes, just make sure you have drainage holes and moist soil. ♬ original sound - tielle 🧚🏼

According to tielle (@pookstielle), each eye has the potential to grow an entire new plant. All you need to do is cut out the sprouted sections with a bit of potato still attached, plant them in soil (sprouts facing up), and keep them moist.

Whether you're using a garden bed or just a bucket of dirt, you're basically planting future potatoes.

Just remember her golden rule: "eye to the sky," as in make sure those sprouts are pointing upward when you plant. Give it some time, and in 60-90 days, you'll be digging up a brand-new batch of potatoes.

How it's helping

This easy gardening hack offers a cost-effective way to expand your food supply using what you already have. By planting the sprouted eyes of old potatoes, you can grow a new crop without buying seeds or starter plants, saving money and reducing food waste in one go.

It's always a great way to enjoy better-tasting, nutrient-rich produce right from your own backyard or balcony. Gardening promotes physical activity, lowers stress, and supports overall mental well-being.

On a larger scale, growing your own food helps to cut down on the environmental toll of store-bought produce, which often requires heavy packaging, long-distance shipping, and industrial farming.

It's a small change with big rewards, for your wallet, your health, and the planet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to jump on the potato-growing hack, with many sharing that they'd learned the same trick or were eager to try it for the first time.

One excited user called it that "infinite potato hack!" while another declared, "Gonna start a potato garden!" Even urban dwellers were inspired, like one commenter who wrote: "I live in New York City, I'm gonna put one of those on my fire escape. Thank you for teaching me!"

"I'm doing this so I won't have to buy potatoes," another added.

