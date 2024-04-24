Garden expert shares simple trick to grow endless supply of sweet potatoes: 'I'm totally trying this'

"Just sprouted one and it's doing really well."

This TikTok gardener has a sweet trick for effortlessly growing your own sweet potatoes.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) shared an easy way to grow sweet potatoes.

#gardeningforbeginners #sweetpotatoes ♬ Take on Me - a-ha @simonakeroydgardener How to grow sweet potatoes from the supermarket. Sweet potatoes are slightly tender so you may need to protect them from frost in early spring / late autumn. Sweet potatoes can be grown directlly in the ground or in containers if you are short of space. #growyourown

"Sweet potatoes need a long growing season, so get these started now," he wrote.

To grow new sweet potato plants from store-bought sweet potatoes, follow Simon's steps:

1. Give your sweet potatoes a rinse to remove dirt and introduce moisture. 2. Find a container. It should be deep enough to nearly cover the potatoes and should have holes for drainage. It doesn't need to be fancy. Simon used a clean, recycled container from the store. 3. Fill the container with peat-free compost. Simon recommends peat-free soil due to the negative impact of peat harvesting on the environment. 4. Gently push the sweet potatoes into the soil. Don't cover them completely, and avoid overcrowding the container. 5. Place the container on a sunny windowsill. Note that sweet potato leaves and sprouts are toxic to cats, so if you have fur babies, be careful where you place your potatoes.

Once the potatoes have sprouted new stalks, they can be transferred to your garden.

How it's helping

Sweet potatoes can take quite a bit of time — around 80 to 120 days — to grow and mature. This tip is an easy way to get them started. Once they're fully grown, you'll have set yourself up for a continuous supply of delicious, home-grown sweet potatoes.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Home-grown food, which is tastier and healthier, is just one of the many benefits of gardening. Spending time in the garden can make you happier, as gardening reduces feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression. It's also a great form of exercise and has many additional physical benefits, like reducing the risk of heart disease.

Want to get started? Read our guide on growing your own food.

What everyone's saying

Many users had no idea it was this easy to grow your own sweet potatoes.

"Just sprouted one and it's doing really well," one user shared. "Ready to plant in raised bed. It was easy."

Another exclaimed, "I'm totally trying this!! Thank you!!"

"That's brilliant," commented a user. "Thanks so much for sharing[, I] love your tips."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.