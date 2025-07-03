University makes surprising discovery after feeding school children a new type of fish stick: 'We know this project is a positive thing'

"At the very least, we've shown that a community of practice can achieve fantastic things."

School lunches in the United Kingdom are on the way to becoming healthier and more sustainable thanks to a community project supporting local fishers.

The University of Plymouth, which is co-heading the initiative along with Sole of Discretion CIC, Plymouth Fishing & Seafood Association, and CATERed, detailed how the "Plymouth Fish Finger" is helping to reduce bycatch waste.

Bycatch can lead to biodiversity loss, which is why it is worth working to prevent whenever possible, and it causes billions of dollars of lost economic value globally each year. Advocacy organization Oceana found that United States fishers alone lose around $1 billion annually to bycatch (when unwanted fish and marine creatures end up caught in commercial nets).

Government regulations and modified fishing gear can help limit the potential for bycatch, but utilizing bycatch fish that would otherwise be discarded is a strategy to reduce the negative impacts when it does occur. Now, the University of Plymouth is leading the charge in ensuring small-scale coastal fishers receive a fair price for the traditionally low-value bycatch.

The efforts are part of the FoodSEqual initiative, which works to "provide citizens of culturally diverse, disadvantaged communities with choice and agency over the food they consume."

While incorporating more plant-based options into diets is connected to a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and stroke — and also reduces agricultural pollution from livestock production — fish is packed with vitamins and minerals, as the UK's National Health Service explained.

As part of the program, the University of Plymouth and its partners have transformed bycatch species like whiting, pouting, and dogfish into tasty, healthy, and sustainable fish fingers.

"What's amazing about this project is the collaboration that has formed around it," said Dr. Clare Pettinger, an associate professor in public health dietetics. "Our amazing local partners have a shared vision for the Plymouth Fish Finger because it belongs to the community, promotes Plymouth's seafood brand and provides true pride and identity in the product."

Since launching in the spring of 2022, Plymouth Fish Finger has received £6 million in funding (around $8 million USD). Dr. Pettinger explained in the press release that the team now has its eye on mechanizing the manufacturing process to bring 36,000 fish fingers to Plymouth schools.

"We know this project is a positive thing for the city, and we've got a proof of concept. It's just a case of upscaling and finding the necessary support to bring it to more people," Dr. Pettinger said. "At the very least, we've shown that a community of practice can achieve fantastic things, so we hope other areas of the U.K. feel inspired.

"We don't just have to accept that things won't change when it comes to accessing healthy food at a reasonable cost – together we can achieve so much."

