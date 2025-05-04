Government sparks backlash after opening protected waters to commercial fishing: 'Sets a dangerous precedent'

"Our public lands and waters are for sale to the highest bidder."

Endangered marine animals in one of the world's largest ocean reserves may soon encounter serious threats after President Donald Trump issued an executive order allowing commercial fishing in the area.

What's happening?

The Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument was established in 2009. It covers nearly 500,000 square miles, which is almost twice the size of Texas, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

According to The New York Times, Trump's April 17 executive order established commercial fishing rights 50 to 200 nautical miles from the border of the monument. The order said federal protections such as the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Water Act would be enough to protect resources, species, and habitats in the area.

Some environmental activists and research organizations have already pushed back. Angelo Villagomez, a Center for American Progress senior fellow, said that the executive order "sets a dangerous precedent that our public lands and waters are for sale to the highest bidder," per the Times.

The president issued another executive order calling for the Interior Department to review and recommend other marine monuments that should allow commercial fishing. This order was aimed at reducing regulations and asserted that "the United States should be the world's dominant seafood leader."

However, the Times noted that the area being opened to fishing in the Pacific is "dotted with coral atolls and populated by endangered sea turtles and whales."

Why is protecting endangered species important?

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, protecting endangered species "safeguards the intricate balance of our planet's life, ensuring a healthier and more secure future for ecosystems and people." The loss of a species can start a chain reaction that puts other species at risk. Maintaining biodiversity helps preserve the planet's ecosystems.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service quotes the 1973 Endangered Species Act, saying that endangered and threatened species "are of aesthetic, ecological, educational, historical, recreational, and scientific value to the Nation and its people."

Wildlife populations declined by about 73% between 1970 and 2020, according to the World Wildlife Fund's Living Planet Report 2024. Per the report, habitat loss, a warming planet, and overexploitation are among the threats to nature.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, overfishing and bycatch (catching species unintentionally while fishing for others) are significant factors in the decline of ocean wildlife populations. In fact, a report found that more than one-third of endangered sharks, rays, and chimaeras (related fish) are at risk of extinction because of overfishing.

What's being done about protecting endangered species?

The Endangered Species Act provides a program for the conservation of threatened and endangered species. Under the law, federal agencies must ensure that their actions don't threaten the existence of endangered species.

There are also simple ways for humans to learn about and advocate for endangered species. Recommendations from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration include watching wildlife responsibly, volunteering for restoration projects, and reporting animals in distress.

