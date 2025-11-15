Gardener demonstrates simple technique for thriving plants: 'This will help promote their growth'

One gardener on TikTok is showing how to make the most of small garden spaces while giving your plants a nutrient boost, and all it takes is pairing the right plants together.

The scoop

The poster, Raquel's Veggie Garden (@raquelsgarden) on TikTok, shared some simple advice to get the best out of your garden by optimizing your plants' relationships with beans. She shared a video showing how she uses companion planting to grow stronger, healthier vegetables in the same garden bed. Her simple, time-saving method involves pairing Kentucky wonder pole beans with cucumbers, lettuce, and oregano to create a thriving, mutually supportive ecosystem.

Raquel walked viewers through her trellis garden bed, where she plants beans between her cucumbers to enrich the soil.

"This is a good companion plant because beans fix nitrogen into the soil," she explained in the clip. "Cucumbers are heavy feeders, so this will help promote their growth, and you maximize your garden space this way."

How it's helping

By planting beans after the cucumbers have started growing, Raquel ensures that the cucumbers still get plenty of light. The beans climb up the trellis later, providing shade for the lettuce and keeping the soil cool.

Her setup includes oregano, which helps naturally deter pests and weeds, meaning no harsh chemical sprays are needed to protect the crops.

This clever co-planting strategy can save gardeners both time and money by allowing them to grow multiple crops in one small space while naturally improving soil health. The beans' nitrogen-fixing ability enriches the soil for the other plants, which can reduce the need for fertilizers.

Companion planting also cuts down on garden pests and diseases, making it a low-maintenance way to support a more resilient backyard ecosystem.

Plus, gardening in general can help reduce your environmental footprint by decreasing reliance on mass-produced, store-bought produce that's shipped long distances. It also supports pollinators, enhancing food biodiversity, and provides inherent personal health and stress-relief benefits from growing your own food.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled about the all-natural trick.

"I can't wait to start my garden this year," one said.

Some just admired the plants: "Owwww your tomatoes are so cute."

"Great idea," another added.

