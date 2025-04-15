Home cook shares clever way to reuse leftover pickle juice: 'Looks so yummy'

"This is one of my favorite Food Waste Friday hacks."

Is there anything worse than buying something at the grocery store only to let it go to waste? Take pouring out liquids from jarred foods such as beans or pickles, for instance. It can feel like you're throwing money down the drain.

Thankfully, one Instagram home cook found a delicious way to find another use for pickle juice.

The scoop

As a self-titled lifestyle influencer, Instagram user Hannah (@hannah.rinaldi) offered up a simple tip that any food lover can try out in their kitchen.

In the short clip, the original poster showcases a pickle juice brine for chicken tenders.

"This is one of my favorite Food Waste Friday hacks," the user wrote.

Instead of tossing out the juice from an empty jar of pickles, the home cook uses the liquid as a marinade. "The acidity of pickle juice is perfect for a chicken marinade. I usually let my chicken sit in it for 3-4 hours. Gives the chicken extra flavor too!"

How it's helping

Pickle brines offer multiple ways to help you out in the kitchen. Not only can it impart more tangy flavor and juiciness into your chicken, but it can help cut down on food waste as well.

According to the World Food Programme, about one-fifth of all food prepared for human consumption is thrown away. That makes up to one billion meals per day that go to waste. Not only does this add up to billions of dollars of wasted food, but it produces planet-warming gases as well.

As the USDA noted, food waste that winds up in landfills generates methane as it decomposes. Methane is a planet-warming gas that is "80 times more potent at warming than carbon dioxide" over a 20-year period, per the United Nations Environment Programme.

By cutting down on food waste, you can help limit this pollution and slow the rate of rising global temperatures. There are companies such as Misfits Market that work to sell food that would normally be thrown away.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, a few users seemed impressed with the quick and easy chicken tender recipe.

"Looks so yummy," wrote one commenter. "I'll definitely be trying this one!"

Another user added their own culinary experience to suggest another great use for leftover pickle juice, noting, "Also great to add to a dressing."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.