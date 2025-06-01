Resourceful home chef reveals brilliant use for leftover pickle juice: 'Never throw away your brine'

There is no limit to the creativity of people who pickle.

There is no limit to the creativity of people who pickle, an effective form of preservation. Those plucky home chefs who make their own pickled delicacies know no limits.

The scoop

"I see your repurposed pickle juice eggs and raise you a red and white onion!" the original poster titled their post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote in the r/Pickles subreddit: "I too am a repurposer of pickle juice and often make fridge pickles with these 3 things…. Or whatever happens to be lying around."

When you fish out the final pickle in a pickle jar, think twice before dumping out the flavorful mixture of vinegars, herbs, and spices left behind. This Redditor exemplifies how many delicacies can be made by reusing the liquid. By adding chopped onions, eggs, or any vegetable to the leftover brine, this cook will have delicious pickled treats and give this jar — and the juice inside — a second life.

When asked how long the OP would recommend letting the mixture rest, they commented: "For the onions, you can eat as early as 20mins for a 'quick pickle'. Or get em 24 hours. The eggs are fine at 24 hours, perfect at 48 hours."

They used the eggs to upgrade a ramen bowl, and the onions can be used in any situation a regular pickle would be. Try them on a salad, in burritos, tacos, or sandwiches.

How it's helping

Though it's fallen slightly out of fashion, pickling and canning were once an important part of the calendar for those who grew their own food. When you grow more produce than you can eat in time, you need to find a way to preserve your hard-earned harvest.

There are plenty of easy ways to keep food fresh for longer, which will save you money and help keep food out of the landfill — of which there is a lot.

It is estimated that the world throws away about a third of all food produced "that's 1.3 billion tons of fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, seafood, and grains that either never leave the farm, get lost or spoiled during distribution, or are thrown away in hotels, grocery stores, restaurants, schools, or home kitchens," according to World Wildlife Foundation.

With a few food hacks like this, you can reduce your food waste and help end the harmful carbon pollution caused by throwing away food.

What everyone's saying

"Pickled red onions are to die for, make sliced jalapenos," one user suggested.

"I absolutely love pickled eggs. … Let me know how they turn out," wrote one comment.

"Never throw away your brine," the original poster added in the comments. "I usually drink mine, especially during the summer. It's one of the best natural ways to replenish electrolytes and is generally considered healthy.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



