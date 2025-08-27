Scientists make incredible discovery that could solve dangerous issue with food dye: 'It's like using a magnifying glass'

Blue-colored food may soon come without the usual side of petroleum and instead with a side of algae.

In a major food technology breakthrough published in Food Hydrocolloids, Cornell University researchers have developed a heat- and light-stable blue dye from phycocyanin, a naturally occurring protein in algae, which offers a cleaner, safer alternative to synthetic dyes like Blue 1 and Blue 2.

The breakthrough targets a decades-old problem. Blue is one of the rarest pigments in nature, and its scarcity has kept food manufacturers reliant on artificial versions linked to health concerns, including hyperactivity in children and possible toxicity.

These dyes also come from dirty energy like oil and gas, contributing to the pollution of our air and water.

Phycocyanin, the same pigment that gives blue spirulina its electric hue, has been approved as a food colorant in the U.S. and other countries, but its instability under heat and light has limited its use. The Cornell team solved this by using a gentle chemical process to break the protein into smaller, uniform particles, retaining its striking blue color while boosting its ability to act as an emulsifier, protecting nutrients in oils and enhancing food texture.

Using advanced imaging tools like small-angle X-ray scattering, the scientists confirmed the protein's nanoscale transformation was both stable and functional.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

"It's like using a magnifying glass to understand protein behavior," said Alireza Abbaspourrad, the Yongkeun Joh associate professor of food chemistry and ingredient technology at Cornell. "Our goal is for phycocyanin to replace multiple synthetic items, colorant, emulsifier, and antioxidant, all in one."

This breakthrough could help the food industry cut down on petroleum-based additives like Red dye 3, reduce chemical pollution, and deliver cleaner labels to consumers, all while giving chefs and food makers a natural blue color to work with. The research also aligns with growing consumer demand for plant-based, minimally processed ingredients and a move away from petroleum-based, overprocessed ones, which contribute to harmful pollution and extreme weather.

The research team, supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is now working to scale up production with industry partners. If successful, this algae-powered pigment could hit grocery shelves within a few years, brightening foods and drinks while keeping harmful chemicals out of our bodies and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.