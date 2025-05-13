Officials warn of contamination in popular fish species caught locally: 'We have different guidelines for ... sensitive populations'

The updated guidelines indicate officials are finding higher concentrations in these areas and species.

The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its guidelines on fish consumption from certain waterbodies in the state based on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance contamination data.

What's happening?

MPR News reported in mid-April that the Minnesota Department of Health issued new warnings about PFAS in certain fish. Roughly 44 water bodies in 10 counties, both in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, are included in the new guidelines.

People should avoid all fish from the Minnesota River Valley ponds and Long Meadow Lake in Hennepin County. Warnings also advise limited consumption of Mooney Lake bass, George Lake walleye, and yellow perch and common carp from Otter Lake, McCuen Creek, Bear Creek, and the Crow River's south fork.

However, guidelines were loosened for one lake, with the Department of Health saying that one serving of smelt caught from Lake Superior per week is OK — previously, it was one serving per month.

Why are PFAS concerning?

The updated guidelines indicate officials are finding higher concentrations of PFAS in these areas and species. PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in the manufacturing of products like non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, and food packaging.

These forever chemicals accumulate in the body and are linked to certain health issues. According to WebMD, the presence of PFAS can cause high cholesterol, low birth weight, early puberty, childhood obesity, decreased fertility, hormone changes, weakened immunity, thyroid problems, and more health issues.

Angela Preimesberger, who leads the health department's fish consumption guidance program, said, "It's really important that people understand that our guidelines are affected by where you're fishing and who you are, and that we have different guidelines for people that are in sensitive populations."

Sensitive populations include pregnant women, children under 15, and women who are breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant. Other populations are advised to consume these fish with caution and in limited quantities.

PFAS also harm the environment. They build up in animals, causing reproductive, immunity, and developmental problems. This can weaken populations and topple ecosystems, reducing biodiversity that is vital to a healthy planet for everyone.

What can be done about PFAS in water?

Officials have implemented several standards regarding drinking water, swimming areas, and seafood contaminated by high levels of PFAS. However, removing these chemicals is difficult, requiring targeted filtration, osmosis, or ion exchange, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It can't be done on a large scale, either.

Preventing the manufacture of more forever chemicals is crucial. The 3M Company contaminated groundwater, lakes, and rivers in the Minnesota area for decades. Holding brands accountable for their environmental impact can drive progress toward cleaner water and a cooler planet.

Supporting environmentally conscious brands and advocating for strict regulations and corporate policies can also make a difference.

