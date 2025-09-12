  • Food Food

Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular grocery item: 'I never knew that'

"That is so smart."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"That is so smart."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Finding the right conditions for growing seeds can be tricky, but using this simple trick could help you grow an endless supply of peppers without spending a cent. 

The scoop

"I've been using this method for the past few months and it helps me to save soil and time," wrote TikToker and gardener Hails (@hailsthebrat) while sharing a tip for growing peppers for free. 

To make use of this simple hack, all you need is leftover seeds from a pepper, a plastic bottle, and some paper towels. 

@hailsthebrat Easy way to germinate your seeds☺️ I've been using this method for the past few months and it helps me to save soil and time🩷 #germination #plants #seedlings #gardentok #plantsoftiktok #fyp #seeds #seedstarting #greenpeppers #growingpeppers ♬ Bliss (Slowed) - Klsr

To start, remove the seeds from the pepper and place them in a cup of water. Any floating seeds can be discarded before transferring the remaining seeds to a damp paper towel. 

After ensuring the seeds are well-spaced, roll the paper towel up and place it inside a plastic bottle or a Ziplock bag. Leave it in a sunny area for seven to 14 days, or until you see sprouts. 

How it's helping

Growing your own produce becomes so much simpler with handy tips and tricks like this one, which make it easier to grow fruits and vegetables without spending money on seeds or expensive starter kits. Growing your own produce helps to put nutritious food on the table while reducing the amount you spend at the store, which is a clear win for your health and your wallet. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements

Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers.

And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden.

Learn more

Gardening is also a great way to spend more time outside, connecting with nature. A study published in the Journal of Behavioural Medicine noted that those who regularly spend time outside report better sleep and lower blood pressure, and they have a reduced risk of chronic diseases. 

Spending time in nature has also been linked to better mental health. A research paper published in Nature showed that spending just 120 minutes a week in natural environments can significantly boost health and well-being, and some doctors are prescribing time outdoors as a way to improve symptoms of a range of conditions. 

Growing food at home also has great environmental benefits, including decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought produce that has to be shipped a long way to reach your table. Growing fruits, herbs, and vegetables can also help boost biodiversity and provide food and habitat for pollinators

What everyone's saying

Several commenters were ready to give this hack a try in the hope of growing seeds more successfully. 

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Ooohhh that is so smart with the water bottle! Love this idea," one commenter wrote. 

Another added, "I never knew that."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x