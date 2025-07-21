Expert gardener shares simple method to maximize harvest of popular produce: 'Great tips'

A gardening specialist on YouTube shared a concise yet informative method to maximize harvests of homegrown peppers: using companion plants.

The YouTube short, posted by the account Big City Gardener (@bigcitygardener), shares valuable information about companion plants for peppers.

The clip begins with examples of famous pairings before moving on to the video's premise. "Let's talk about pepper companions," he says, and offers three examples: tomatoes, herbs, and beets.

The idea behind companion plants is to reap the rewards of mutually beneficial plant pairings within the same plot. These include improved soil health and keeping pests away without the need for chemical pesticides. Herbs like basil are a good choice for peppers because they serve as a natural aphid repellent and help enhance the flavor of the peppers.

Just as the right plants make for good friends, the wrong ones can have detrimental effects. As the Farmers' Almanac points out, plants that are too similar draw the same nutrients from the soil, attracting pests to the detriment of both.

Growing your own food is an increasingly popular way to enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables sustainably and at a fraction of the cost of supermarket produce.

Not only that, but homegrown veggies are much more nutritious and taste better. With companion plants, there's no need for harmful chemical fertilizers or pesticides. This avoids the environmental impact of industrial agriculture. Aside from soil erosion and the run-off that contaminates water sources, it also avoids the planet-heating emissions from transporting crops over long distances.

American produce averages about 1,500 miles from farm to table, per NCAT.

The short generated several grateful comments and a few suggestions.

One simply said, "Great information. Thank you." Another said, "Great tips," and then offered details of their own plans. One complimented the choice of using tomatoes as a companion plant, "Tomatoes and Peppers are a classic combo to grow together, plus it sets you up for salsa in the fall."

Another commenter suggested considering the classic Native American agricultural method known as "The Three Sisters," which involves a combination of corn, beans, and squash.

