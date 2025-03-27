Food expert issues urgent warning over health risks lurking within common kitchen item: 'We only have the testing capability to identify fewer than 1% of them'

While scientists are still investigating the health impacts, a number of studies have revealed jarring results.

Parchment paper is a handy tool for baking and cooking, but it could be leaching dangerous "forever chemicals" into your food, according to one expert.

What's happening?

While nonstick pans have gotten a lot of bad press lately over concerns of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, many parchment paper brands use these same chemicals to enhance their nonstick and moisture-resistant properties, Forks Over Knives reported.

The publication sat down with Leah Segedie, a consumer advocate dubbed "The PFAS Hunter" by Consumer Reports, who tests parchment papers and other consumer products for these substances.

"There have been over 15,000 PFAS chemicals released into the environment, but we only have the testing capability to identify fewer than 1% of them," Segedie told the publication, explaining the challenges of her work.

Her team at the site she founded, Mamavation, uses organic fluorine testing, a widely accepted method, to determine if products have PFAS. Because these chemicals can be found all around us, Forks Over Knives explained, trace amounts can make their way into products without necessarily having been added by the manufacturer.

While food-grade paper products containing fewer than 100 parts per million are generally considered to have no intentionally added PFAS, Segedie said she looks for parchment paper brands that have no more than 10 parts per million.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS exposure is a growing concern in the public health sphere. According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, most Americans have PFAS in their blood, as these chemicals can also be found everywhere, including in everyday household items like water-resistant clothing and non-stick cookware.

While scientists are still investigating the health impacts of PFAS, a number of studies have revealed jarring results.

For example, one paper found that exposure to PFAS can alter the expressions of certain genes within the brain. Another study tied these chemicals to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women. Plus, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asserts that exposure to PFAS could lead to increased risk of some cancers, developmental delays in children, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

What can I do about PFAS?

Segedie gave Forks Over Knives her choices for safest parchment papers. Her top recommendation is uncoated parchment paper such as Baar Patapar Cooking Parchment Paper. She also suggested silicone-coated options like King Arthur Natural Half-Sheet Baking Parchment Paper.

Another good option is certified compostable parchment paper, Segedie says. She also recommends against reusing coated parchment paper more than once, as it will continue to leach the substances it has been coated with.

If you're a parchment paper enthusiast, it's also worth experimenting with using light coatings of oil — bought in a non-plastic container, of course, which is also just better for reducing waste, as aluminum and glass containers are infinitely recyclable. If it's a spray, look for one with no propellant, and in both cases, lean organic to lower risk for traces of pesticides.

Beyond these adjustments, you can take further actions to protect yourself from PFAS by looking for PFAS-free brands, opting for naturally stick-resistant cookware made without PFAS (such as ceramics from Caraway), and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

