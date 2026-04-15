Panera Bread employees expose latest 'scam' product

A new menu item at Panera Bread is going viral — but not for the reason the company might hope.

In a widely shared TikTok, dietitian Katy (@katyinkc) called out the chain's salad stuffers, describing them as "one of the biggest food rip-offs" she's seen and a "scam."

The video showed the product and explained how it's made: a baguette is hollowed out and filled with salad.

"They're taking salads that it seems like they already produce and stuffing it inside of the baguette that they already give you," the creator said.

Beyond pricing concerns, the video sparked a broader conversation about food waste.

According to the creator, who cited employee accounts, only about two-thirds of a half salad can fit inside the hollowed baguette. The rest of the salad, along with the removed bread, is discarded.

A Reddit post added to the backlash, showing piles of bread scraps. The user recalled that a manager instructed staff not to offer the leftovers to customers or repurpose them as animal feed.

The situation struck a nerve, highlighting a much larger issue. In the United States, nearly 40% of food is wasted each year — a problem that affects both household budgets and the environment. When food ends up in landfills, it produces methane, a potent heat-trapping gas that contributes to rising global temperatures.

What frustrates many observers is avoidable waste. Commenters and employees alike suggested simple solutions, such as giving leftover bread to customers or turning scraps into croutons.

That said, donating surplus food is often more complex than it seems. Strict safety regulations and liability concerns can limit what businesses do. Still, a growing number of companies are working to address the issue by partnering with food rescue organizations.

The online response was strong.

"I just had one and wondered where the rest of the salad was," one person wrote. "How disappointing. Never again."

"This all makes me definitely not want to get one," another added. "Not that I would anyway."

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