Officials issue sweeping ban that will have major impact on takeout food orders: 'No exceptions'

"We have given food vendors ample time to adapt to the new policy."

Local government officials in Malaysia are stepping up their enforcement of a polystyrene ban after continued violations.

A statewide ban in the Malaysian state of Pahang took effect on July 1.

As the New Straits Times reported, some vendors and traders continue to use the planet-damaging material for food takeaway orders.

The Pahang government announced the state's polystyrene ban in January. Officials are committed to enforcing a strict ban on polystyrene containers as part of the "zero-Styrofoam" initiative.

"We have given food vendors ample time to adapt to the new policy, and I am confident they are fully aware of the ban on polystyrene or styrofoam containers," said State Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee Chairman Sim Chon Siang. "Local authorities have been on the ground conducting awareness campaigns and educating traders about alternative packaging options. The ban is in force, and no exceptions will be granted."

Local enforcement teams are conducting more inspections to ensure that sellers comply with the new ban. At least initially, they are focusing on educating offenders rather than issuing punishments.

The news of government officials taking Pahang's polystyrene ban seriously is encouraging.

Although these containers are cheap and convenient, they're problematic because they contain chemicals linked to cancer. Polystyrene doesn't break down when it's discarded in landfills but instead breaks up into microplastics that pollute our environment.

Cost-effective and widely available alternatives to polystyrene are much healthier and more sustainable.

Worldwide, many cities and states have banned Styrofoam takeout containers and other products to protect people and land from this harmful material. After a grace period to allow food producers to adapt to new bans, governments often begin imposing fines to reduce Styrofoam use.

Consider bringing reusable containers to restaurants and food vendors to decrease your single-use plastic consumption. Reducing the number of plastic food containers polluting our environment will lead to a cleaner, healthier, and more livable planet for everyone.

"Traders can use biodegradable or compostable containers," said Sim. "They may opt for white or waxed paper wrappers, or plastic containers for packaging. Customers can also choose to bring their own containers."

In Pahang, one local seller commented on the polystyrene ban, saying, "I would rather follow the rules to avoid getting into trouble."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.