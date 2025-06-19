Forager shares 'delicious' recipe using threatening plant spreading in US: 'Definitely going to try this'

"The only cursed thing about this is that there is not nearly enough garlic."

A TikTok comedian and forager took time to share a recipe for a fast-growing invasive species with his followers.

Lukas Arnold (@lukastarnold) posted the recipe for foraged onion grass pesto.

First, you cut off all the roots and bulbs, which can be saved and preserved, but the process is incredibly time-consuming. Next, you wash the stalks of your onion grass, chop them up roughly and add them to a food processor with garlic, walnuts, pistachios, and a heaping helping of olive oil. Then blend until everything is thoroughly mixed into a rough paste.

Onion grass is a highly invasive plant that poses a significant threat to other plants if not properly managed. It's native to South Africa and the Mediterranean but has become endemic in Australia, where it has spread across the continent. While it is edible for humans, it is incredibly toxic for most livestock, especially sheep and cows.

Onion grass has started to appear in California, where it spreads quickly and outcompetes native plants for resources. It is recommended to avoid planting it in an ornamental capacity, as it can escape its confines and spread rapidly.

You can identify onion grass by its distinct smell and underground bulbs, and since it is safe for humans to eat, pick away.

Foraging for invasive species is a fantastic way to find delicious food and help your local ecosystem. It saves you money on groceries, and, if done properly, can help you find new and unique ways to make your favorite dishes.

Be sure to check anything you forage before you eat it to be safe, and make sure you know what you're picking before you bring it home.

Commenters loved Arnold's recipe.

"That looks delicious!" one said. "But… more garlic."

"Thank you!" another wrote. "Definitely going to try this!"

"The only cursed thing about this is that there is not nearly enough garlic," a third stated.

