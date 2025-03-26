State makes major moves to ban common food product linked to onslaught of diseases: 'Public health must come first'

Oklahoma is on the verge of breaking new ground in the realm of food safety with a newly proposed law that would ban several synthetic additives linked to significant health risks.

As explained by The Food Institute, Oklahoma's proposed Senate Bill 4 would go into effect on Nov. 1 if passed and "prohibit the manufacturing, sale, brewing, and distribution of products that contain specific dyes and chemicals." The list of eight additives includes aspartame, which is a non-sugar sweetener known to carry major health concerns.

In 2023, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer classified aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." The Food Institute noted that studies suggested "a connection to cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even weight gain" despite the additive being marketed as a "low calorie" sweetener.

Local businesses in Oklahoma may face difficulties transitioning away from food additives, but some have already begun preparing for the impending ban. Randy Page, the owner of Cricket & Fig Chocolate in Tulsa, told News 9 that he supports the proposed bill even though his company will need to revamp its ingredient list if it passes.

"I just absolutely think we as people have changed so much in my lifetime, and I've got to believe that a lot of it has come from a combination of our culture's reliance on pharmaceuticals and on our food chain and the food that we're putting in our bodies and in our children's bodies." Page said.

Oklahoma isn't alone in taking action to protect public health by banning harmful food additives. The Guardian reported that "at least a dozen U.S. states … are rushing to pass laws outlawing commonly used dyes and other chemical additives in foods."

However, the efforts haven't been without opposition. The Guardian noted that food industry advocates "have protested efforts to ban the additives, citing what they say is a lack of proof that the chemicals are harmful to people, and arguing such laws will raise food prices."

The National Confectioners Association advocated for the federal government, through the Food and Drug Administration, to be the sole decision-maker on food additives and warned that potential bans "will make food significantly more expensive for, and significantly less accessible to, people in the states that pass them."

Still, Oklahoma's initiative was applauded by proponents of food safety who believe it's more beneficial to rid food of these harmful chemicals.

"The Oklahoma Legislature's initiative to ban harmful additives like aspartame sends a powerful message that public health must come first," Julie Chapon, the co-founder of the food safety advocacy group Yuka, told The Food Institute. "We applaud Oklahoma's leadership and urge policymakers around the world to follow suit. Consumers deserve transparency and safer food choices. Together, we can hold producers accountable and protect public health."

