Game-changing company makes key breakthrough on futuristic food source — here's what you need to know

Plant-based food company ODS Protein uses fermentation technology to turn fungi into mycoprotein that mimics the texture of real meat.

The company, which was founded in 2021, has focused on developing a protein production system that can reduce the environmental impact of the agriculture industry while using 95% fewer natural resources.

Agro-food byproducts are used as substrates for its mycoprotein product, Nawa, helping to support a circular economy and reduce food waste in the sector, according to a Vegconomist report.

The name ODS (Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible) is derived from the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, which propose to tackle the changing climate while sharing strategies to improve health, promote equality, and spur economic growth across the globe.

Nawa can be customized to fit different nutritional profiles, textures, and fiber content to help companies launch their own plant-based dishes. It's adaptable across a wide spectrum of food sectors, including plant-based and hybrid meat and seafood products, sports nutrition, dairy alternatives, and more.

The report highlighted that Nawa mycoprotein serves as a complete protein source containing all essential amino acids at levels that match those of animal-based foods.

ODS Protein uses filamentous fungi as the core biological engine in its fermentation process, where it grows rapidly, producing long, fibrous protein structures called mycelia.

The company explains that this process requires significantly less land, water, and energy compared to traditional protein sources such as livestock cultivation and even plant protein extraction techniques.

The expansion of plant-based alternatives like this will help provide consumers with familiar food products while reducing reliance on the environmentally damaging meat production industry.

Vegan diets have proved to have the same muscle-building potential as animal-based diets, and those who stick to plant-based dietary regimens tend to have lower rates of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

By employing agricultural byproducts in its production process, ODS is helping to reduce the issue of food waste. Over one billion tons of food, which is 17% of the food available to consumers, are thrown away every year across the globe.

Plant-based options also provide a backbone of food security, as extreme weather and temperatures continue to affect global crop production.

While you may not see ODS Protein's name on store shelves, the report explained that it continues to sell ingredients directly and form industry collaborations, many of which involve upcycling agro-food byproducts to support a circular economy.

