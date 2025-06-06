Experts raise red flags over mounting crisis threatening food supply for over 30 million people this summer: 'We are facing unprecedented challenges'

When farmers can't safely tend their fields, food production plummets and prices rise.

Nigeria faces an imminent food shortage crisis that could affect over 33 million people across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory between June and August 2025, reported Aljazirah News.

What's happening?

The food security crisis comes despite recent rainfall, as resurgent violence and economic challenges devastate farming communities.

An analysis by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Programme, and Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Agriculture revealed that about 25 million people are already experiencing food crises nationwide.

"With the concerted efforts of the government, CH stakeholders, and the international community, we can move closer to alleviating hunger and reducing suffering for Nigeria's most vulnerable populations," said Kouacou Koffy, FAO country representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, per Aljazirah News.

"We are facing unprecedented challenges affecting livelihoods and food and nutrition security globally, regionally, and nationally.

The World Bank estimates that more than half of Nigerians now live below the poverty line, a sharp rise from 40.1% in 2018 to 56% today. This economic decline makes families even more vulnerable to food insecurity.

Why is food security important?

When violence targets farming communities, the effects impact everyone, even those not directly attacked. You might notice these impacts at your grocery store, as global food systems are interconnected and disruptions in major agricultural regions can drive higher prices worldwide.

The crisis in Nigeria shows how climate challenges combine with human conflict to create food emergencies. Farming communities in states like Benue, known as Nigeria's "food basket," have faced horrific violence, with Amnesty International documenting over 1,300 people killed in nearby Plateau State alone between December 2023 and February 2024.

Local farmer Husseini Dodo from Niger State pointed out the pattern: "All these communities constantly being attacked in Niger, Plateau, Benue, Borno, Edo, Ebonyi, Enugu States are all farming communities. So I think it is a deliberate move to starve the nation."

When farmers can't safely tend their fields, food production plummets and prices rise. This affects everyone, including you, as global markets adjust to shortages. The situation threatens to push more families into hunger and worsen difficult economic conditions for millions.

What's being done about food security?

International organizations are responding with both emergency aid and longer-term solutions. The United Nations agencies conducting the Cadre Harmonisé analysis are working to identify populations at greatest risk so aid can be directed effectively.

FAO's Koffy has called for "a unified approach to address food and nutrition security," bringing together government resources, international partners, and local communities.

You can help by supporting organizations providing emergency food assistance while advocating for peace and security in agricultural regions worldwide. Consider reducing food waste in your home by planning meals carefully and using leftovers creatively.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



