Experts warn deepening crisis is fueling spike in food prices — here's what's happening

Food prices in Nigeria are rising, and the country is now spending more on imported food than it has in years, as local farmers have been struggling to keep up with demand. For families, that means more stress while grocery shopping and fewer affordable options. The struggle to keep up with demand hits people where it hurts — at the dinner table.

What's happening?

According to Vanguard Nigeria, food imports jumped by 16% last year, reaching $2.5 billion. That includes a 33.5% increase in imports during the final three months of the year. Conflicts between factions and droughts have made it harder to grow food locally, forcing the country to rely more on expensive shipments of rice, wheat, and maize from abroad.

With harvests falling short, families are paying more for the same basics, and the country is spending more of its budget just to fill the gap. For many, it's a daily struggle to keep meals on the table.

Why is price management important?

The more a country relies on imported food, the harder it is to manage prices and supply. Local farmers can't always compete with foreign sellers, especially when they don't have access to irrigation, fertilizer, or the tools needed to grow enough. And once farming communities fall behind, it's tough to recover.

Global food prices are also rising. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said that cereal and meat prices climbed again in April, according to Reuters. These kinds of shifts hit families the hardest in places where food already takes up a large part of monthly spending. At the same time, rising global temperatures are making growing seasons less predictable, which adds more pressure.

What's being done about rising costs?

Nigeria introduced some temporary fixes in the last year, like waiving duties on certain grains and rolling out small irrigation projects. But experts say lasting progress will take bigger investments in things like storage, transportation, and support for farmers working through unpredictable weather.

People can also find ways to stretch their food budgets and support local producers. Choosing locally grown foods when possible helps keep small farms going, and simple planning, like buying in bulk or reducing waste, can go a long way. To make groceries last and save a bit of money, shopping smarter at the grocery store is a good place to start.

This won't be solved overnight, but helping people afford good food and helping farmers stay in business are steps that matter, especially when the next dry season or price spike could be right around the corner.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.