New Jersey takeout orders default to 'no utensils' as plastic cutlery ban begins

Less litter could mean cleaner streets, parks, and waterways.

As of Saturday, takeout orders in New Jersey generally stopped coming with plastic utensils, napkins, and condiment packets. Under the state's "Skip the Stuff" law, single-use extras are no longer included with many food orders unless a customer asks for them, according to Fox 29.

What's happening?

The rule applies to off-premises orders across the Garden State, meaning restaurants, food trucks, and third-party delivery platforms must not include disposable extras by default.

Instead, diners need to ask for them. As Fox 29 reported, online ordering systems must be set so that utensils and condiments are not included unless the customer chooses them.

There is also a dine-in requirement. Establishments with seating for at least 10 people must feature reusable utensils for customers who eat there.

Restaurants can still offer self-serve access, but the setup must offer one item at a time and not pre-grouped bundles.

The law does not cover every setting; schools, licensed health care facilities, correctional facilities, and food courts are exempt. Food courts, however, must begin following the rules Aug. 1, 2028.

Why does it matter?

According to officials, the idea is to prevent unnecessary waste rather than pass out extras that many diners never use.

This ban will cut down on waste since many people order takeout to eat at home — where they already have silverware, making disposable utensils unnecessary and likely to end up in the trash.

This could be a win-win situation not only for the environment but also for restaurants to save money. Less litter could mean cleaner streets, parks, and waterways, while restaurants may spend less on supplies that aren't used by customers.

At the same time, some residents and business owners may see the policy as inconvenient, particularly for people eating on the go or those who forget to ask for utensils.

What's being done?

Businesses that violate the policy can face escalating consequences. Over a 12-month span, the first offense results in a warning, the second in a $100 fine, and the third or any later offense in a $250 fine.

Proceeds from those penalties will go into the Clean Communities Program Fund, which supports efforts to keep neighborhoods cleaner.

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