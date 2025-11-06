Researchers create hybrid broccoli that solves major issue in US food supply: 'Something that will benefit people'

Consumers will soon be able to buy a new hybrid broccoli — here's why it matters.

Researchers at Cornell University and seed company Bejo Zaden developed a type of broccoli designed to withstand high temperatures, according to a news release.

Broccoli is a cool-weather crop, so it thrives in temperatures around 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit and can become stressed and die if exposed to regular temperatures above 85 degrees. It's possible to grow in hot weather, but those conditions are not ideal.

As average global temperatures continue to rise, broccoli and other cold-weather crops such as kale, cauliflower, and spinach become harder to grow.

After two decades of development, the broccoli, nicknamed "NorthStar," is finally finished. It's an incredible innovation, but it's still a short-term solution since it's not just warmer weather that's the issue.

Farmers across the globe are struggling to adapt to the rapidly changing climate, and flash floods, wildfires, droughts, storms, and cold snaps are killing off crops left and right. Not only is this bad for business, but it could also have a significant impact on global food production, as more than 700 million people are already experiencing or at risk of food insecurity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Hybrid plants that prioritize adaptability can reduce food loss caused by unpredictable and extreme weather, but the cause itself is rising global temperatures. Without addressing the root of the problem, short-term solutions won't last.

The researchers — who call themselves the "parents" of the broccoli — hope the vegetable can make a big difference for farmers, consumers, and the environment.

"It represents a fusion of longer-term, public breeding efforts with the private sector efforts. The Cornell parent was more focused on environmental resilience and theirs on commercial quality, but in the end, the combination of these efforts resulted in something that will benefit people in the Northeast, the East Coast, and beyond," associate professor Phillip Griffiths said.

A trial was coming to a close, with the broccoli slated to head to market.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.