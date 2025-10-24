Farmers devastated as sudden weather shift destroys key crops: 'The entire farm has turned into a lake'

For years, India's "historically dry" Marathwada region endured relentless droughts. Now, farmers face the opposite extreme as sudden, intense rains flood their fields.

According to Mongabay India, short bursts of unusually heavy rain this season have left many farms and homes underwater.

What's happening?

Marathwada received more than 128% of its usual rainfall this season, overwhelming an already strained agricultural system. The region has become dependent on groundwater because of the severity of droughts, the India Water Portal reported.

The change affected an estimated 1.75 million hectares of farmland, damaging critical crops like soybeans, vegetables, sugarcane, and cotton.

"My soybean didn't yield last year because it did not rain. This year it has rained so much that the entire farm has turned into a lake," said farmer Umesh More.

The floods killed at least 52 people, wiped out more than 1,000 livestock, and damaged over 2,000 homes across several districts, per the Mongabay India report.

Why are changing rainfall patterns concerning?

Marathwada's extreme rainfall is part of a broader pattern of changing weather conditions affecting farmers worldwide. CNN Climate shared that, in the U.S., production of key crops could drop 50% by the end of the century.

Rising global temperatures and extreme weather threaten food security, according to Earth.org. Regions experiencing intense heat are more vulnerable to food inflation, declining crop yields, and worsening food security.

The warming planet also threatens health, and a Climate Risk Management study found that extreme weather and changing patterns reduce agricultural productivity (crops, livestock, fisheries) and disrupt food supply chains. This can increase the risk of food insecurity and malnutrition, impacting children and more vulnerable populations.

The study also notes that harmful carbon pollution can affect food quality, potentially leading to micronutrient deficiencies.

After years of drought, sudden downpours can wipe out entire harvests, erode soil, and strain local economies.

The floods in Marathwada mirror other extreme events across the globe, from Ohio farms facing extreme drought to Sicily's desertification and Vietnam grappling with massive flooding.

What's being done about changing rainfall patterns?

The government has announced 22 billion rupees (about $248 million) in compensation, but farmers say that's nowhere near enough to cover their losses.

Groups in Pune have organized collection drives, sending financial aid and donating over 800 kilograms of groceries to affected areas, The Indian Express reported.

Individuals can stay informed about how changing weather patterns affect food systems and support local climate initiatives.

"Conditions such as in Marathwada, or mostly semi-arid regions, need redefining of floods. Excess water in the fields, which are arid, has to be declared as floods based on rainfall pattern," expressed one reader.

