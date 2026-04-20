94% of pesticides can be removed from produce with this wash

"People shouldn't have to choose between eating fresh produce and worrying about what's on it."

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a natural, biodegradable produce wash that removes surface pesticide residue and extends produce shelf life.

UBC News detailed the study published in ACS Nano. The new produce wash uses tiny particles made from starch capped in iron and tannic acid. When iron and tannic acid merge, they form sticky, sponge‑like clusters that can cling to pesticides and lift them off the fruit's surface.

The researchers tested it on produce treated with concentrations of about 10 milligrams per liter of three common pesticides. The wash eliminated between 86% and 94% of the pesticides. Methods such as cleaning with tap water, baking soda, or starch alone generally remove less than 50% of pesticides.

"Our goal was to create a simple, safe and affordable wash that improves both food safety and food quality," said senior author Dr. Tianxi Yang, an assistant professor in UBC's faculty of land and food systems, according to UBC News. "People shouldn't have to choose between eating fresh produce and worrying about what's on it."

With more and more information about what is being found in and on food coming to light, it's safe to say many people are likely worried. Even when making seemingly healthy choices, like choosing fresh produce over ultra-processed foods, reports like the Environmental Working Group's "dirty dozen" on the produce with the most pesticides prove there is still plenty to be concerned about.

As the cost of food rises, having produce last longer will also mean less food waste and fewer trips to the store, all of which can save consumers money and help protect the environment.

This is where the wash's second step comes into play. After the initial wash, the produce is dipped in the solution. This step forms an edible, biodegradable layer on the fruit that keeps it fresher longer. It also has antimicrobial effects.

"The coating acts like a breathable second skin," said Yang, per UBC News. "Measures of food quality like acidity and soluble sugars also remained higher in coated fruit."

The cherry on top? Yang stated that the wash's formula includes iron and phenolic compounds, micronutrients with health benefits. "It doesn't just reduce risk," she said. "It can also add nutritional value."

With the wash's effectiveness proven, the researchers are now focusing on refining and scaling it for use in commercial processing facilities. The team also sees potential for home use in spray or tablet form.

"Our hope," said Yang, "is to help people feel confident about the produce they bring home — knowing it's safer, lasts longer, and creates less waste."

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