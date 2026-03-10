Officials anticipate threat will send grocery store prices soaring: '[It] means choosing cheaper, less nutritious diets'

Governments around the world are working on the issue.

Rising temperatures around the globe continue to wreak havoc and threaten the safety, health, and stability of all living things. A study by NASA says that extreme heat events are even making some places too hot to live in.

The food supply is one of the things consistently under threat from rising temperatures and the volatile weather patterns they cause.

What's happening?

The Department of Agriculture estimated food costs will rise by an average of 3.1% in 2026, Newsweek reported. The prices of sugar and sweets are expected to climb even more. Consumers will also probably pay a great deal more for beef and veal than they did a year ago.

The price increases are also likely to affect non-alcoholic drinks such as coffee. Perhaps most concerningly, the costs of fresh vegetables and fruits are also expected to significantly increase.

Why are food price increases important?

The natural disasters driving these food price increases also endanger lives and livelihoods. Extreme weather events can worsen public health outcomes for people all over the world. They threaten general safety as well as economic stability, too.

This is exemplified by the rise in food prices. Higher costs mean people have to make tough choices when it comes to nutrition. Those on low or fixed incomes are hit especially hard, as they may not be able to afford healthy foods that sometimes come with hefty price tags.

"Consumers … will face difficult food purchase decisions as food prices rise faster than incomes. Unfortunately, that typically means choosing cheaper, less nutritious diets," Christopher Barrett, a professor of applied economics and management at Cornell University, told Newsweek. Poor nutrition leads to poor health outcomes.

What's being done about food price increases?

One way to address high food prices is to be knowledgeable about the critical climate issues driving the problem.

Governments around the world are also working on the issue. For instance, authorities in Nigeria advised farmers to expect a shorter rainy season and to plan accordingly.

Economists and other researchers are continuing to monitor the situation and are explaining how tariffs and other factors, combined with rising temperatures, are creating a perfect storm.

As an individual, you can shop smarter at the grocery store, get creative with leftovers, and ensure your food stays fresh as long as possible, all of which will make your money go further.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.