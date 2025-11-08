There are ways to save on food.

Grocery prices have continued to rise in the U.S. A new WalletHub study has revealed which cities pay the most for groceries — and the picture is more complex than it may seem.

The scoop

Some cities are paying more for food than others. WalletHub found that Detroit paid the most as a share of the median monthly household income at 3.78%. Cleveland; Birmingham, Alabama; Newark, New Jersey; and Toledo, Ohio, round out the top five. Three California cities — Fremont, San Jose, and San Francisco — pay the least.

While Detroit doesn't have the most expensive food — its standing is due to the fact that it has the second-lowest median annual income — Joseph Balagtas, an agricultural economics professor at Purdue University, explained to USA Today why food prices differ regionally as well.

"Part of that is the cost of delivery and cost of the retail space and the cost of workers," he said. "If a retailer has to pay higher rent in New York City ... than in rural Indiana, then you know that the higher cost ... is going to get passed on to consumers."

Consumers list shopping in bulk and limiting restaurant meals as ways to save on food, according to USA Today. Martie is another way to slash food costs while also combating food waste.

How Martie is helping

Up to 40% of food in the country ends up as waste, according to the FDA, and that also contributes to higher grocery store costs. Former Tesco CEO James McCann told consumer advocacy group PIRG that inefficiencies are "billed into the price the consumer pays."

Moreover, food waste produces methane gas when it rots in landfills, contributing to rising global temperatures and the subsequent uptick in more powerful extreme weather events that have damaged crops and disrupted food supply chains.

Martie prevents food from becoming waste by selling overstock and surplus inventory. Items stay out of landfills, while consumers pay up to 80% less for brand-name goods.

What everyone's saying

Thousands of Martie users report being satisfied with the variety of offerings and product quality.

"Great deals on trusted classics and fun new items I can afford to try!" Jessica H. wrote. "It was packaged well and shipped quick!"

Steven C. enthused: "Love the options available here, makes having certain things as regular menu options that would normally just be treats."

