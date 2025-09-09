Mom shares clever hack using her kids' unfinished snacks: 'If you buy them, you know that they are not cheap'

"Omg I'm doing this thank you!"

Roughly one-third of all food produced for consumption is wasted each year, according to EcoExperts.

In the United States alone, Feeding America noted that approximately 92 billion pounds of food, valued at over $473 billion and equivalent to 145 billion meals, is wasted annually.

One mom showcased how you can curb the amount of wasted food you go through with a hack that can save you more money than you think.

The scoop

"My kids collectively go through like eight squeeze pouches a day and a lot of them are half finished," the mom, Tayla (@tayla_burke), said at the start of her video posted to TikTok.

Instead of throwing them away, Tayla creates another snack.

"Because if you buy them, you know that they are not cheap," she told her viewers.

To create popsicles, Tayla freezes the remnants using a popsicle mold. After freezing the remnants from the squeeze pouches, one will have a perfect popsicle, creating an entirely new snack for her children.

How it's helping

Just one pack of 12 squeeze pouches can sell at grocery stores for $20. With each consumed pack only half eaten, Tayla can create numerous new popsicles, meaning she is now getting about 18 snacks for $20.

Eighteen of these snacks would cost approximately $30, so she is saving about $10. Considering the popularity of squeeze pouches as snacks for children across the United States, with about 1.5 billion pouches being sold by one brand alone, according to Trellis, the savings attributed to this hack can make a massive difference in one's grocery store haul.

It's not just about savings. With billions of pouches sold annually, even a small percentage of saved leftovers can create a large reduction in wasted food. This means the energy, water, and materials that go into producing each pouch aren't wasted, while the amount of uneaten food contributing to landfill waste is also reduced.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers stormed the comments to tell Tayla her hack is a great idea.

"Omg I'm doing this thank you!" one said.

Others contributed ideas to the hack as well: "You can freeze them in drop size, too! They are a fun, frosty treat!"

