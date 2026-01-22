Mom shares genius hack to get her kids' favorite snacks at super-discounted prices: 'At my local market they are all so expensive'

"At the grocery store nowadays, it's like everything costs so much money."

With food prices rising and more Americans feeling financially strained by grocery bills, people are becoming creative in how and where they shop.

One mom shared a TikTok video of her unboxing snacks from Martie while explaining how much money her orders save her.

The scoop

Kiki (@keepingupwithkikii13), a mom from the Hudson Valley in New York, explained that Martie is a women-owned, sustainable business that delivers groceries and household items.

Kiki said that she loves ordering from Martie because she can choose different items each week rather than committing to an auto-ship arrangement. In this order, she got a box of groceries for less than $50.

Many of the snacks in the order were healthy, allergy-friendly options made with whole, natural ingredients.

"[It's] incredible, because at the grocery store nowadays, it's like everything costs so much money," Kiki said.

How it's helping

Sharing successful experiences with discount grocery companies can help others save money on their grocery bills without sacrificing health and quality. Many may be hesitant to try services such as Martie, but seeing people delight in their discounted goods can go a long way in alleviating hesitation.

Martie's discounted prices help everyday shoppers and busy parents save up to 80% on brand-name goods, beauty products, and home essentials. Martie can offer these deep discounts because it sells stores' overstock and surplus inventories, thereby also cutting food waste.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Shockingly, American households generate an average of $1,500 in food waste annually. So, by shopping smarter, you can save significantly on grocery costs while reducing your contribution to food waste in landfills.

In addition to shopping with companies such as Martie, you can also save money on food and help the planet by learning about proper food preservation, making use of leftovers, and eating more plant-based foods.

What everyone's saying

Users appreciated Kiki's unboxing video. You, too, can often find money-saving tips and inspiration from people who have discovered new and improved ways to go about daily routines.

"Those snacks look so good and healthy!!!" one viewer commented.

"That is a good deal for those brands!!" another wrote.

"At my local market they are all so expensive," someone else shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



