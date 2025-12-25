American homeowners are using this clever hack to dodge rising grocery prices: 'The hunt is half the fun'

As grocery prices continue to climb, shoppers have turned to a new, unique solution to save money on their favorite foods.

The scoop

According to Eater, as grocery prices have climbed, more and more shoppers have checked out Martie. Martie is a website that sells surplus packaged food at a significant discount from its normal price.

It includes things like food that won't sell in a timely fashion and foods that have undergone a packaging change. There's even seasonal foods that are still perfectly good and edible even after their time of year has passed.

They're sold at a steep discount, meaning you can find some incredible bargains on popular name-brand foods. And there are more than specialty items. Martie features pantry staples like olive oil and things to help organize your cabinet space and decorate your kitchen. According to Eater, "The hunt is half the fun."

How it's helping

Grocery prices have continued to skyrocket because of inflation and corporate greed. According to NPR, grocery prices have jumped 29% since February 2020. All projections indicate that those numbers are going to continue to climb.

On top of that, food waste is a massive problem in the U.S.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 30% to 40% of the food in the U.S. goes to waste for many reasons. Some of it is spoiled or purchased and forgotten, but a significant portion of it goes unsold and thrown away. It either has the wrong packaging, is a seasonal rotated item, or simply isn't aesthetically pleasing enough to merit being purchased.

That's where Martie comes in. It fights against food waste by giving products that may not go on store shelves another chance at life. You can also save up to 80% on brand-name goods.

What everyone's saying

Reviewers loved what Martie had to offer.

"Incredible prices!" one said, "I find products I typically use as well as interesting new products to try at huge discounts."

"I just love it!" said another, "Great deals and great buys. Something different each week."

"I love everything that I've purchased so far and love the deals!" said a third.

