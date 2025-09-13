Researchers develop incredible sprinkles that make foods healthier: 'We're creating a solution that can be seamlessly added'

They could be added to any food or beverage.

Malnutrition is a global problem, but the fix might be surprisingly small — literally. A healthier future could be just a sprinkle away and as simple as enjoying everyday food and drinks.

According to MIT News, researchers have designed tiny crystal-like particles that can fortify food and drinks with iron and other essential nutrients. The particles, called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), were developed as a potential solution to the global problem of malnutrition.

The initial focus of this development is iron, a nutrient whose deficiency affects millions worldwide each year, resulting in an estimated 34,000 deaths and 34.5 million lost healthy life years, as data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show.

Iron in MOFs remains stable during storage and cooking. Once eaten, stomach acids trigger a controlled release, allowing the body to absorb the nutrients better. Unlike older methods of food fortification, this novel approach packs more nutrients into smaller amounts.

Plus, the MOFs do not affect flavour, which means they can be added to any food or beverage. They also eliminate the bitter or metallic aftertaste of iron that often discourages people from taking iron supplements or iron-fortified foods.

"We're creating a solution that can be seamlessly added to staple foods across different regions," said Ana Jaklenec, a principal investigator at the Koch Institute.

If commercialized, MOFs could help more communities fight malnutrition and support women and children who are most affected by iron-deficiency anemia.

This solution also comes at a critical time, when changes in our climate strip nutrients from food. Research published by Frontiers found that higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere reduced the amount of iron in plants by up to 16%.

Because the nutrients can be added directly to foods, they may also reduce waste from supplement production and packaging, helping to reduce pollution while improving health.

Plans to launch a company to bring fortified coffee and other beverages to market are underway. The MIT research team is also designing MOFs that contain iodine and other essential nutrients, which can be helpful for those who prefer plant-based food options.

Alongside innovations such as upcycled foods and edible packaging, these nutrient sprinkles show how science can make daily living healthier and more sustainable. As the climate changes what's on our plates, technology like this ensures those plates stay full of what our bodies need.

