Shocking new report accuses major food companies of deceptive practices: 'A misleading impression of progress'

Food giants might not be as green as they claim, with watchdog groups finding gaps between public promises and actions, according to AgFunderNews.

What's happening?

Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor 2025, created by the nonprofits NewClimate Institute and Carbon Market Watch, suggests that many large food companies are merely planting trees and funding soil projects while continuing business as usual.

This makes it difficult for shoppers to tell which brands are helping the planet.

"Nestlé could rely on land-based removals for up to 80% of its 2030 target. The removals are poorly defined, lack transparency, and create a misleading impression of progress," the report states. It also criticizes JBS for weak pollution targets and PepsiCo for ignoring methane pollution and plastic waste issues.

The report shows how companies combine tree-planting numbers with factory cleanup data, blurring the lines between taking real action and offsetting harm.

Why are misleading climate claims concerning?

When shoppers don't know what's behind green marketing, they can't make informed choices. This creates confusion about which products harm the planet.

Animal farming creates the most climate harm in the food system. Yet not one company in the report has plans to scale back animal products or shift toward plant-based foods, which would address the root of the problem.

Instead, many companies focus on side projects while their primary business remains unchanged. About 25% of farm pollution comes from fertilizer use, but this is rarely mentioned in company road maps.

However, there are a few good signs: Danone has promised to reduce dairy methane by 30% within six years and is adding more plant-based foods to its lineup.

What's being done about misleading climate claims?

The researchers want more explicit rules about how companies report climate progress. They say companies should separate tree-planting numbers from pollution cuts so shoppers can get an accurate picture.

Many companies disagree with this take. Nestlé argues that 91% of its climate gains come from real changes, not just planting trees. Danone says that it doesn't count soil projects in its climate targets.

When buying products with green claims, look beyond the packaging to find detailed information about the actual changes the company is making. Check if they clearly explain which ones come from actual business changes versus offset projects.

You can also message companies on social media, asking direct questions about their climate work. When enough customers show that they care about honest reporting, companies listen.

