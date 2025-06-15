Researchers make breakthrough that could extend shelf life of popular food items by years: 'It tasted very good'

The invention could help to reduce the astounding amount of food that is wasted each year.

Washington State University scientists are giving microwaves — the electromagnetic energy — a kitchen function other than heating food.

The researchers are using the radiation to safely preserve grub, specifically hummus. The team said the process can extend the popular dip's lifespan while eliminating chemical preservatives. The project is part of research on how to add nutrient-rich grains into more foods, according to WSU Insider.

"After testing for storage, quality, texture, color, and vitamin retention, both processes held up quite well. I tried it several times and thought it tasted very good," professor Shyam Sablani, the project lead, said.

There are two routes to preservation: microwave-assisted pasteurization and microwave-assisted sterilization. The former method is "milder" and keeps unopened hummus fresh for 30 days in a fridge. The latter process is reported to be harsher, impacting flavor. But after treatment, unopened hummus can be safely stored for two years at room temperature.

It works by rapidly heating prepackaged food, eliminating pathogens. It also replaces the industrial canning process. The team used lentils to make the hummus, which are cheaper than the more common chickpeas, all per WSU Insider.

Hummus is a popular, healthy snack. But it was "associated with 20 illness outbreaks in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018 that resulted in 65 hospitalizations and five deaths," according to the article. Earlier this year, King Harvest dip was recalled in Oregon, Idaho, and Washington because plastic pieces were in it.

Microwaves could help on the harmful pathogen front. It joins other innovations, such as a safe wax coating additive being developed at Texas A&M University that extends the shelf life of produce. OneThird, a company from the Netherlands, has invented a handheld scanner that can identify produce that is about to go bad. The goal is to help shoppers avoid buying soon-to-spoil fruits and vegetables.

The inventions could help to reduce the astounding amount of food that is wasted each year. In the United States alone, 92 billion pounds of food, or about 145 billion meals, are trashed each year. That's 38% of all food in America, according to Feeding America. Worse yet, the U.N. World Food Programme estimated that 1.9 million people worldwide are "in the grips of catastrophic hunger."

That's why technology to give greater longevity to food could be life-saving. The WSU research is also providing insight on how to infuse foods with more vitamins. The team added vitamin C to the hummus, for instance. It kept 75% of the nutrient after microwave treatment, according to WSU Insider.

"Lentils and other grains, along with most vegetables, are not rich in vitamin C. Vitamins are heat-sensitive, so you lose a significant amount of them while cooking. We measured how much remained after each process so we knew how much to enrich the product later," Sablani added.

More taste and texture testing is needed while the team looks for commercial partners to bring the process to market.

"It's important to have safe, shelf-stable foods that provide a variety of healthy nutrients," Sablani said.

You can eat healthier and save money with some simple hacks at home. Making a grocery list and not overbuying can reduce waste while cutting your bill. The average person throws out about $750 worth of unused groceries annually, for reference. Switching to a plant-based diet — start with a meal or two a week — can also save cash, cut pollution, and improve your health, according to Harvard University experts.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.