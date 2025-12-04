You could be shelling out way too much money for your favorite foods — here's how to save up to 80% on your next grocery haul

An online grocery store with the goal of reducing food waste in America could also help keep food costs low for shoppers.

Despite millions of food-insecure households in the United States, billions of dollars worth of food winds up in landfills every year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste represents about 30-40% of our food supply. Martie was founded to address the problem.

The scoop

With Martie, one of The Cool Down's vetted retail partners for its commitment to sustainability, you can save up to 80% off brand-name goods. The online store gathers overstock and surplus inventory so the items don't go to waste. Per Martie's website, a "team of smart buyers review thousands of products daily to bring you the best deals on the internet without compromise on quality."

Martie is a great option for those interested in shopping smarter and lowering grocery costs. All you have to do is create an account on the Martie website or app. Then, start browsing through categories to find available products. Both the original and discounted prices are listed for comparison.

In addition to groceries, Martie also offers deals on cleaning supplies and home goods. Plus, you can receive free shipping on orders that exceed $50. And don't forget to save your favorite items to keep track of your preferred brands.

How it's helping

About 2.5 billion tons of food go to waste worldwide each year, according to Recycle Track Systems. The U.S. is one of the largest contributors, with nearly 60 million tons of food wasted.

Since its launch in November 2021, Martie has diverted more than 5 million pounds of goods from landfills — a win for the environment. Food waste in landfills generates heat-trapping pollution that contributes to the climate crisis.

While using Martie can help consumers do their part in reducing food waste, other efforts are in place to lower the environmental impact. About a decade ago, the USDA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency teamed up to cut food waste in half by 2030.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

What everyone's saying

Martie's cofounders recently celebrated the company's fourth anniversary. An Instagram post revealed that Martie shoppers have saved more than $34 million with the online marketplace. Many Martie shoppers expressed satisfaction with their orders on the website's review page.

"Absolutely love this," one reviewer said. "The items always come well packed and I love the selection of things I get. I also like the fact that a lot of it I can't find in my regular grocery store."

"Quick shipping and well packaged," another reviewer wrote. "Reasonable prices too. I shall return."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.