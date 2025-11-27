Professional product tester gets real about trendy online store claiming to make groceries cheaper: 'Here are our honest thoughts'

"Overall, I was surprisingly happy with the experience."

Grocery prices have continued to rise in the United States despite significant food waste. So, when an online store partnered with brands to sell surplus items, a product tester decided it was worth a try.

The scoop

Thingtesting (@thingtesting) shared a TikTok video of a product tester unboxing a delivery from Martie, an online grocery retailer.

"We tried ordering from Martie and here are our honest thoughts," Thingtesting wrote.

Martie is an online grocer that offers affordable pantry goods to prevent perfectly fine products from ending ip in the landfill.

In the video, the product tester included some favorite childhood snacks in their delivery. In addition to groceries, Martie delivers household items — the reviewer showed off an exfoliant that came with their order.

"I have to say I genuinely love the experience of this brand because it was actually reasonably priced, it shipped fast, and the website is super cute," the product tester said.

While shopping at grocery stores can be expensive, Martie shoppers can get up to 80% off brand-name goods. In the video, the product tester said shoppers should be aware that Martie has minimum quantity requirements for some of the smaller items.

How it's helping

The Department of Agriculture reported that roughly 47 million people in the U.S. lived in food-insecure homes in 2023. That number is especially staggering when food waste is estimated to be about 30%-40% of our food supply.

Not only does food waste affect families and communities, but it also has a negative impact on the environment. Food waste in landfills emits heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere, exacerbating the climate crisis, per Earth.org.

According to Martie, the company's mission is to lower the environmental impact of waste and help shoppers save on essentials. A team of buyers review thousands of products in order to provide customers with quality items at affordable prices.

What everyone's saying

Thingtesting's TikTok review of Martie racked up more than 28,000 views. Other reviewers have also documented their experiences with the grocery delivery service.

"Overall, I was surprisingly happy with the experience," Sam Daly of New York Magazine's The Strategist wrote about Martie. "The deals were legit, the products were legit, and the infinite scroll on the website was delightful."

Daly also complimented the user-friendly mobile app — which is a good sign considering that more than 50% of Martie shoppers use its mobile app, per Digital Commerce 360.

Martie, which recently celebrated its fourth anniversary, has gained an impressive social media following with more than 38,000 followers on Instagram.

"Just placed my second order!" one commenter wrote. "So thankful for y'all."

